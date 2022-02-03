 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signs transgender athlete ban

  • 0
South Dakota Transgender Sports

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signs a bill Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at the state Capitol in Pierre, S.D., that will ban transgender women and girls from playing in school sports leagues that match their gender identity.

 Stephen Groves - staff, AP

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday signed a bill that will ban transgender girls and college-age women from playing in school sports leagues that match their gender identity, making zSouth Dakota the 10th state to enact such a law.

Noem is the first governor to sign such a ban this year.

The bill is set to take effect July 1 but faces potential legal challenges. Federal judges have halted enforcement of such laws in Idaho and West Virginia, while the Justice Department has challenged bans in other states as violations of federal law.

The Republican governor touted the ban at a bill signing ceremony in the Capitol, telling reporters: “We will ensure that we have fairness and a level playing field for female athletes here in the state of South Dakota, at the K-12 level and at the university level.”

Opponents have decried the bill as bullying and say it sends a message that transgender people are not welcome in the state.

People are also reading…

"At a time when young people are facing an unprecedented need for support, it is devastating to see politicians instead invent new ways to exclude them,” said Sam Ames, the director of advocacy at The Trevor Project, which advocates for transgender youth.

Noem lobbied forcefully for the bill this year after shying away from signing a similar ban last year. She issued a “style and form veto” that led to its demise and argued that it contained flawed language that put the state at risk of litigation and retribution from the NCAA.

But Noem, who has positioned herself for a 2024 run for the White House, seized on the momentum this year of a cause taking hold among Republicans

The NCAA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the bill's passage or whether it would take any action as a result. The college athletics organization last month adopted a sport-by-sport approach for transgender athletes, allowing each sport’s national governing body to determine its policy on transgender participation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since President Joe Biden took office, as it revives its old playbook in brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and neighbors amid a prolonged stalemate in diplomacy.

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Nevada is often thought of as a solidly purple state, but will that remain the case in 2022? According to data from the Nevada Secretary of State's office, nearly 2,000 Democrats switched to the Republican Party in the last three months of 2021. Democrats argue, Nevada has always been competitive and the current numbers are not reflective of a looming red wave. 

Pritzker to offer relief on groceries, gas, property taxes

Pritzker to offer relief on groceries, gas, property taxes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker plans to use his annual budget address Wednesday to offer consumers relief from soaring inflation by lifting or rebating some of the biggest pains in the pocketbook — taxes paid in the grocery checkout line, at the gas pump and to the property tax collector.

Russia, US exchange accusations over Ukraine at UN

Russia, US exchange accusations over Ukraine at UN

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia accused the West on Monday of “whipping up tensions” over Ukraine and said the U.S. had brought “pure Nazis” to power in Kyiv as the U.N. Security Council held a stormy and bellicose debate on Moscow's troop buildup near its southern neighbor.

N. Korea confirms test of missile capable of striking Guam

N. Korea confirms test of missile capable of striking Guam

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea confirmed Monday it test-launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. territory of Guam, the North’s most significant weapon launch in years, as Washington plans steps to show its commitment to its Asian allies.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: REVV Aviation flight school opens at Bud Day Field

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News