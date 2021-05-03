South Dakota governor expecting many tourists this summer

Noem said she filed the lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Interior because the permit denial appeared to be “punitive or political.” Noem's tourism secretary, Jim Hagen, called the 2020 event “an economic lifeline” to the tourism industry in a court filing last week and argued that the proposed fireworks show this year would “provide critical income during a crucial" period for the state economy.

But the pyrotechnic display last year drew concerns over the wildfire danger it posed, and much of the state is already facing a drought this year. The National Park Service closed Mount Rushmore for several days in March as firefighters battled blazes within the park.

However, with or without fireworks, there are signs that people will be lining up at tourist attractions such as Mount Rushmore, Wall Drug and Badlands National Park. Web traffic to the state's tourism site, rental car bookings, and applications for hunting and fishing licenses are all up, according to Noem and Hagen.