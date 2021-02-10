South Dakota governor plans to delay medical pot law a year

Noem opposed marijuana legalization of any kind before the November election, but after medical pot legalization passed with nearly 70% support, her administration has been working with Cannabis Public Policy Consulting. The group says it usually takes 14 to 20 months to put a medical pot program together. Neighboring North Dakota took about two years to implement a medical pot program.

Democrats argued Noem’s administration should have begun implementing the program as soon as it became clear it had been passed by voters. Noem’s administration signed its contract with the cannabis consultants on Jan. 19, according to state records.

“The fact that they are dragging their feet on it is really frustrating,” House Democratic Leader Jamie Smith said, noting that the delay affects those who need marijuana for medical conditions.