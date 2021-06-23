South Dakota health groups push Medicaid expansion as 'deal'

South Dakotans Decide Healthcare, a group backed by the state's major health care organizations, said it has received a required fiscal analysis from the Legislative Research Council and will start collecting petition signatures. The group made it clear it will be making a financial argument to voters, touting in a statement that the state would receive $1.3 billion in federal funding over five years for expansion. The state's share over that time would be $166.2 million, but would also result in $162.5 million in savings, according to the Legislature's researchers.

“This is a good deal, plain and simple, and I have a lot of faith that the voters in this state will agree,” said Tim Rave, the head of the South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations, in a statement.

The proposal would make Medicaid available to people who live below 133% of the federal poverty level, which is currently about $17,000 annually for an individual or $35,000 for a family of four. About 42,500 South Dakota residents would qualify for Medicaid under the proposal.