South Dakota House's call on AG impeachment may take months

In pleading no contest to the misdemeanors last week, Ravnsborg avoided jail time but was sentenced to fines totaling over $4,500 for making an illegal lane change and using a cellphone while driving. Investigators said his car veered onto the shoulder of the rural highway where Boever was walking late on Sept. 12 and found that Ravnsborg had been on his cellphone about a minute before the crash.

Ravnsborg has tried to move past the episode, insisting he committed no serious crime and can still perform his job as the state's top law enforcement official.

Lawmakers now have an opportunity to see the evidence for themselves. But just how the investigation files are reviewed — and what is released to the public — will be decided by legislative leaders.

Republican state Rep. Will Mortensen, the freshman lawmaker who introduced the articles of impeachment in February because Boever was one of his constituents, said he couldn't guess when rank-and-file lawmakers would get a chance to dig through the investigation materials. He hopes each of the House's 70 members House will get a copy of the files.

He, along with several other Republicans and Democrats, have kept up calls for Ravnsborg to step down.

State Rep. Jamie Smith, the House Democratic leader, said, “I believe there’s no confidence in our attorney general from most law enforcement agencies and that makes it very difficult to do the job he’s supposed to do.”

