South Dakota kills bill protested by transgender advocates

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers on Tuesday dealt a major blow to a proposed law that would have banned people from changing the sex designation on their birth certificates, after LGBTQ advocates decried the effort as an attack on transgender people.

A House committee rejected the bill on a seven-to-six vote, though the issue could be revived if one-third of House legislators support a rarely used maneuver to bring it before the full chamber. Five Republicans joined two Democrats to oppose the bill.

Bills that affect transgender people have become a perennial topic in the South Dakota legislature, although transgender advocates say they are making progress in getting their voices heard and issues understood. A handful of advocates gathered in the pre-dawn cold outside the statehouse on Tuesday, waving rainbow and transgender flags.

“I want transgender people to know they have a home here, a family here,” said Seymour Otterman, a nonbinary transgender person who testified to lawmakers on their experience living in the state.