 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

South Dakota lawmakers fail to override Noem's 3 vetoes

  • Updated
  • 0
Veto Overrides

South Dakota Rep. Chris Karr, a Republican, speaks in the House chamber on Monday, March 28, 2022, in Pierre, South Dakota, before a veto override vote. Karr, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, argued on behalf of a bill, vetoed by Gov. Kristi Noem, that would have given the Legislature more control over the spending of federal funds. The effort to override the veto failed.

 Stephen Groves - staff, AP

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Legislature failed to override three vetoes from Gov. Kristi Noem on Monday, killing multiple proposals.

The three bills on Monday all failed to garner the two-thirds majority necessary to override a veto, sending defeats to legislation that would have given lawmakers more control over spending federal aid, allowed pregnant minors to consent to medical care without their parents' permission and removed old marijuana charges from South Dakotans’ criminal background checks.

The success of the Republican governor's vetoes on the final day of the legislative session came amid a power struggle between Noem and the GOP-controlled Legislature. Each of the bills lost support from lawmakers after Noem vetoed them last week, showing her sway in the Statehouse.

People are also reading…

Noem’s veto of the bill on simple marijuana charges comes ahead of a campaign to legalize recreational marijuana for adults on the November ballot. The bill would have automatically removed simple marijuana charges and convictions from public background records if the violation was more than five years old. The person also would have had to fulfill sentencing and probation requirements and have no subsequent arrests.

Noem objected to the bill, saying it would have allowed someone convicted of marijuana charges to hide their criminal history.

Republican Sen. Michael Rohl, who sponsored the bill, argued that old marijuana possession charges on peoples’ records held them back from finding jobs, getting promotions and joining the military.

“It’s holding these people’s lives back,” he said before the unsuccessful override vote.

Noem also killed a bill that would have required a legislative budgeting committee to approve federal fund spending if it requires a policy change. The governor argued in her veto message that it would have created a complicated process that would be hard to understand and track.

The bipartisan bill was spurred by House Republicans who sparred with the governor this year over who had the authority to spend federal funds as the state deals with a historic influx of money from Congress.

Republican Rep. Rhonda Milstead argued the legislation was “common sense transparency," but the effort to gain the same two-thirds House majority that passed the bill earlier this month was unsuccessful.

The House also declined to override Noem's veto on the bill to allow pregnant minors to choose to get prenatal care or pain management medicine. Democratic Rep. Erin Healy, who brought the proposal, said it would have ensured pregnant minors get the care they need, but Noem rejected the idea, arguing the bill “erodes parental rights.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps

Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out Wisconsin state legislative maps that were preferred by the state's Democratic governor and selected by Wisconsin’s top court, a win for Republicans that also makes it unclear what the boundaries will be for the fall election.

House Republicans, bullish on midterms, plot return to power

House Republicans, bullish on midterms, plot return to power

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The House majority seemingly within their grasp, Republican lawmakers huddling at a retreat in Florida this week turned to the architect of the “Republican Revolution” nearly three decades ago — former House Speaker Newt Gingrich — for ideas on starting their own political revolt come November.

Justices decide for themselves when to step aside from cases

Justices decide for themselves when to step aside from cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reports that the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas implored Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff to act to overturn the 2020 election results have put a spotlight on how justices decide whether to step aside from a case.

Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol

Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces battled continuing Russian efforts to occupy Mariupol and claimed to have retaken a strategic suburb of Kyiv on Tuesday, mounting a defense so dogged that it is stoking fears Russia’s Vladimir Putin will escalate the war to new heights.

NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine

NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — NATO estimated on Wednesday that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of war in Ukraine, where fierce resistance from the country's defenders has denied Moscow the lightning victory it sought.

Watch Now: Related Video

UN reports over 3.8 million people have fled Ukraine since Russian invasion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News