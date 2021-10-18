 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

South Dakota lawmakers split over records lawsuit payment

  • 0

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Top South Dakota lawmakers are feuding over whether taxpayers should pay for the state House speaker's legal defense as he faces a lawsuit for refusing to release the names of House legislators who supported a special session this year.

Sen. Lee Schoenbeck — who as pro tempore oversees the Senate's conduct — asserted in an email to legislators last week that House Speaker Spencer Gosch, a fellow Republican, should personally foot the legal bill to avoid expense to taxpayers. Gosch has replied that South Dakota statute calls for the attorney general to come to his legal defense if the state Supreme Court considers the lawsuit.

The House is set next month to meet in a special legislative session to decide whether to move forward with impeaching Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for his conduct following a crash that killed a pedestrian last year. In the run-up, Gosch declined to release the names of lawmakers who petitioned for the session. The Sioux Falls Argus Leader and the South Dakota Newspaper Association have sued Gosch, alleging that he violated open records laws. Gosch has argued the list of lawmakers is exempt from public disclosure.

People are also reading…

Schoenbeck, who had released the names of senators who petitioned for the session, emailed fellow legislators last week to press for a meeting of the Legislature's executive committee if Gosch intended to involve the Legislature in the legal battle.

“There is no legal basis for the Speaker’s actions and I will not support any expenditure of taxpayer funds on this behavior," he wrote in the email obtained by The Associated Press.

Gosch replied by asserting that he was acting in his official capacity as speaker when he made the decision not to release the names and he expected the attorney general to represent him if the state Supreme Court considers the lawsuit. He added that a meeting of the Legislature's Executive Board “would not be appropriate at this time” because the court has not yet indicated whether it will hear the lawsuit.

Gosch said Monday that Schoenbech “basically is just wrong on everything” in the matter.

Rep. Steve Haugaard, the previous speaker, was represented by the attorney general's office when he was sued in 2019 for barring a lobbyist from the chamber's floor. However, Haugaard had to personally pay for the lobbyist's legal fees after the two entered a settlement agreement.

Meanwhile, the media organizations are asking the Supreme Court to order the Legislature to halt plans for the special session, which is slated for Nov. 9, until the litigation is resolved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Protesters arrested after occupying Interior Dept. lobby

Protesters arrested after occupying Interior Dept. lobby

WASHINGTON (AP) — Protesters held a sit-in Thursday at the Interior Department building in downtown Washington and clashed with police as they challenged fossil fuel projects and called for the declaration of a climate emergency. Multiple arrests were reported.

Biden tries to tame inflation by having LA port open 24/7

Biden tries to tame inflation by having LA port open 24/7

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tried to reassure Americans on Wednesday that he can tame high inflation, announcing a deal to expand operations at the Port of Los Angeles as prices keep climbing and container ships wait to dock in a traffic jam threatening the U.S. economy and holiday shopping.

EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year

EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rising inflation is expected to lead to a sizeable increase in Social Security's annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2022. Exactly how much will be revealed Wednesday morning after a Labor Department report on inflation during September, a data point used in the final calculation.

AP review: At least 13 auto safety rules are years overdue

AP review: At least 13 auto safety rules are years overdue

WASHINGTON (AP) — As traffic fatalities spike in the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal agency in charge of auto safety is struggling with a growing backlog of safety rules ordered by Congress that are years overdue and could save thousands of lives.

Judge holds DC jail officials in contempt in 1/6 riot case

Judge holds DC jail officials in contempt in 1/6 riot case

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a case involving a Jan. 6 Capitol riot defendant, a federal judge held the District of Columbia’s corrections director and jail warden in contempt of court Wednesday and asked the Justice Department to investigate whether inmates' civil rights are being abused.

EXPLAINER: Why the Social Security COLA is jumping next year

EXPLAINER: Why the Social Security COLA is jumping next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rising inflation has triggered a sizable increase in Social Security's annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2022. The Social Security Administration announced the 5.9% COLA on Wednesday after a Labor Department report on inflation during September.

Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises

Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of retirees on Social Security will get a 5.9% boost in benefits for 2022. The biggest cost-of-living adjustment in 39 years follows a burst in inflation as the economy struggles to shake off the drag of the coronavirus pandemic.

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton.

Watch Now: Related Video

Opening of the Pan-African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou (Fespaco)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News