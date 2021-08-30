South Dakota lawmakers start speedy redistricting process

But O.J. Semans, a Native American voting rights advocate, told the committee it was already not doing enough groundwork to ensure Native American voices are heard. He and other voting rights advocates have pushed the committees to hold the meetings on reservation land and initiate meetings with tribal governments.

“As currently planned, the schedule is not accessible to most rural Native residents," he said in a statement. "It is crucial that the committee hold hearings on reservations themselves, not simply in the communities that neighbor reservations.”

Lawmakers will hold a series of public input sessions across the state in October.

Besides focusing on areas with a large proportion of Native Americans, the state's two largest cities — Sioux Falls and Rapid City — are also expected to present a challenge to the committee. Those areas grew the most over the last decade, meaning legislative representation should shift in their direction.

Lawmakers are planning to carve out pieces of the map covering Sioux Falls and Rapid City so they can focus on drawing districts there. But Republicans were split on how quickly to move forward with that action. Some argued they needed more time to study data so they could determine the best boundaries to draw around the cities. They decided to wait until next month to move forward with those plans.

