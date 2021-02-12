South Dakota lawmakers weigh voting laws amid election doubt

“Voting is such a fundamental right of our democracy, so we should be doing everything we can to increase access to the ballot,” said Janna Farley, a spokeswoman for the American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota.

Barnett called features of the state's election system, including a 46-day window for absentee voting and the ability to send out absentee voting applications, “tools” that became essential for overseeing safe and secure elections during the pandemic.

Although Republican Rep. Drew Dennert praised the high turnout, he is bringing a bill that would bar the secretary of state from sending out applications for absentee voting. The House passed it this week, and it then headed to a Senate committee.

Dennert defended his proposal as a way “to make a good system better.” He didn't think it would make it harder for people to vote and said it would save taxpayers the cost of sending out applications to vote absentee.

But he said the main reason for the proposal, as well as another that would require election officials to stay at ballot counting locations until all votes are counted, was to restore confidence in elections after Trump's allegations.