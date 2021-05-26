South Dakota passed medical pot, but physicians hesitant

But Melissa Mentele, who launched the medical cannabis legalization campaign, said that reluctance from physicians and health care providers could result in a bumbling rollout of the program that will ultimately hurt patients. She said she envisioned an environment where patients could receive a recommendation from their family physician, but worried that if health care providers opted out, it would leave room for “doc-in-a-box” facilities that have little oversight or mission beyond recommending medical pot.

“This will create a state filled with patients who have no option,” she warned.

While Mentele charged that potential pot patients have been turned away from the state's largest health care systems, an organization that represents health care providers said they are currently working on policies to comply with the law. But as lawmakers consider possible changes to the law, health care providers are in no hurry to start issuing medical pot certifications.

“It’s impossible to complete until this has played itself out,” said Tim Rave, the president of the South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations.