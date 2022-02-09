South Dakota Senate OK's funding for Oceti Sakowin schools

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Senate passed a proposal Wednesday to fund two new schools based around Oceti Sakowin language and culture.

The proposal, pushed by Democratic Sen. Troy Heinert, aims to address high dropout rates among some Native American students by structuring the schools around Lakota, Nakota and Dakota language, giving students and communities ownership over their education. It passed the Republican-controlled Senate on a 22 to 13 vote.

“My community deserves a chance to change,” Heinert said, referring to how Indigenous students have lagged behind the rest of the state in standardized tests. “And we shouldn’t have to change who we are as Lakota people.”

The bill caps the number of schools that can be created at two in the next five years. It doesn’t specify where they would be located, but groups in Rapid City and on the Rosebud Indian Reservation are hoping to apply if the bill passes.

It's the third year that Heinert has brought a similar proposal to fund the schools. He faces opposition from organizations representing school districts that say it would take money away from public schools. They argue the Native American language immersion schools can be incorporated into public school districts.

“It is a private school that is receiving public funds,” said Wade Pogany, the director of the Associated School Boards of South Dakota, during a hearing for the bill last week.

Native American educators have pressed state lawmakers this legislative session on several proposals to incorporate Oceti Sakowin language and culture, but met limited success in the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Indigenous educators argued that the state needs to rethink how it teaches Native American history and culture to address historical wrongdoings and the present-day disparities in education for Native American students and their white peers.

“We’ve been in separate worlds and what we’re trying to say is tribal citizens are also South Dakota citizens. South Dakota history is Native history, and it’s not being consistently taught across the state,” said Democratic Rep. Peri Pourier, who brought a proposal to push public schools to offer to all students the Oceti Sakowin Essential Understandings — a set of teachings on the Great Sioux Nation’s languages, culture and history.

A House committee last week rejected her bill after the organization representing school administrators opposed it, arguing that schools could already incorporate the teaching and didn't need the extra push.

However, the passage of Heinert's bill Wednesday offers some hope to Indigenous educators. It will face a tough test in the House, likely in the same committee that rejected Pourier's proposal.

Sarah White, who directs a group of Indigenous educators called the South Dakota Education Equity Coalition, said she is hoping to point to the successes of schools that have already been started in Native American communities through private fundraising.

“We’ll see be able to see what it looks like to give communities autonomy over what their children are receiving in their classrooms,” she said.

Democratic Sen. Red Dawn Foster offered lawmakers a blunt choice.

"It would take some money away from the schools and invest it in these students," she said “We can invest it there and help these students or we can invest it in prisons.”

