 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

South Dakota Senate OK's funding for Oceti Sakowin schools

  • 0

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Senate passed a proposal Wednesday to fund two new schools based around Oceti Sakowin language and culture.

The proposal, pushed by Democratic Sen. Troy Heinert, aims to address high dropout rates among some Native American students by structuring the schools around Lakota, Nakota and Dakota language, giving students and communities ownership over their education. It passed the Republican-controlled Senate on a 22 to 13 vote.

“My community deserves a chance to change,” Heinert said, referring to how Indigenous students have lagged behind the rest of the state in standardized tests. “And we shouldn’t have to change who we are as Lakota people.”

The bill caps the number of schools that can be created at two in the next five years. It doesn’t specify where they would be located, but groups in Rapid City and on the Rosebud Indian Reservation are hoping to apply if the bill passes.

It's the third year that Heinert has brought a similar proposal to fund the schools. He faces opposition from organizations representing school districts that say it would take money away from public schools. They argue the Native American language immersion schools can be incorporated into public school districts.

People are also reading…

“It is a private school that is receiving public funds,” said Wade Pogany, the director of the Associated School Boards of South Dakota, during a hearing for the bill last week.

Native American educators have pressed state lawmakers this legislative session on several proposals to incorporate Oceti Sakowin language and culture, but met limited success in the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Indigenous educators argued that the state needs to rethink how it teaches Native American history and culture to address historical wrongdoings and the present-day disparities in education for Native American students and their white peers.

“We’ve been in separate worlds and what we’re trying to say is tribal citizens are also South Dakota citizens. South Dakota history is Native history, and it’s not being consistently taught across the state,” said Democratic Rep. Peri Pourier, who brought a proposal to push public schools to offer to all students the Oceti Sakowin Essential Understandings — a set of teachings on the Great Sioux Nation’s languages, culture and history.

A House committee last week rejected her bill after the organization representing school administrators opposed it, arguing that schools could already incorporate the teaching and didn't need the extra push.

However, the passage of Heinert's bill Wednesday offers some hope to Indigenous educators. It will face a tough test in the House, likely in the same committee that rejected Pourier's proposal.

Sarah White, who directs a group of Indigenous educators called the South Dakota Education Equity Coalition, said she is hoping to point to the successes of schools that have already been started in Native American communities through private fundraising.

“We’ll see be able to see what it looks like to give communities autonomy over what their children are receiving in their classrooms,” she said.

Democratic Sen. Red Dawn Foster offered lawmakers a blunt choice.

"It would take some money away from the schools and invest it in these students," she said “We can invest it there and help these students or we can invest it in prisons.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

BEIJING (AP) — The leaders of Russia and China pushed back against U.S. pressure on Friday, declaring their opposition to any expansion of NATO and affirming that the island of Taiwan is a part of China, as they met hours before the Winter Olympics kicked off in Beijing.

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has assembled at least 70 percent of the military firepower it likely intends to have in place by mid-month to give President Vladimir Putin the option of launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.S. officials say.

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

RZESZOW-JASIONKA, Poland (AP) — A few dozen elite U.S troops and equipment were seen landing Sunday in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, following President Joe Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski's Senate campaign

Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski's Senate campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin on Sunday endorsed Republican colleague Lisa Murkowski for reelection, crossing party lines to back the incumbent from Alaska who faces a primary challenger supported by former President Donald Trump.

McConnell rebukes RNC, calls Jan. 6 'violent insurrection'

McConnell rebukes RNC, calls Jan. 6 'violent insurrection'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is criticizing the Republican National Committee for censuring two House Republicans who are investigating the “violent insurrection” at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and says it's not the party’s job to police the views of lawmakers.

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's top legislative Democrats on Monday praised a redistricting ruling by the state Supreme Court that overturned congressional and General Assembly districts as illegal partisan gerrymanders, and urged their replacement with fair boundaries.

Jill Biden says bills aren't footballs to 'pass or pivot'

Jill Biden says bills aren't footballs to 'pass or pivot'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden went public Monday with her frustration over a political process that she says treats legislation like a football to “pass or pivot” while real people, such as her community college students, wait assistance that would help them build better futures.

Watch Now: Related Video

US troops roll into Romania amidst Ukraine crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News