 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

South Dakota speaker names panel to weigh AG's impeachment

  • 0

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota House speaker on Tuesday named the six fellow Republicans and two Democrats who will join him in looking into the investigation of a fatal crash caused by the state attorney general and assess whether he should be impeached.

The Legislature next week will consider whether to impeach Jason Ravnsborg, the state's top law enforcement officer, for his conduct following the crash that killed a pedestrian last year.

House Speaker Spencer Gosch named a nine-member committee to look into the crash investigation and appointed a mix of Ravnsborg’s political allies and those who have called for his ouster. The Sioux Falls Argus Leader first reported that the committee had been assembled.

Gosch will preside over the committee, but only vote if there is a tie. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the committee.

People are also reading…

Republican Rep. Jon Hansen, who is on the committee and a member of legislative leadership, said the committee's plan of action had not been ironed out, but that he would push for the committee to create a report that can be presented to the full House.

“We gather the facts, we gather the law, and then we just present that to the legislative members,” he said, adding “I’m not going to be the decider — that’s not one member’s decision.”

Another committee member, House Democrat Leader Jamie Smith, said the committee would provide an “opportunity to see the evidence that’s been gathered and look at this situation as an open investigation into whether” Ravnsborg should continue serving as attorney general.

The committee also includes House Republican Leader Kent Peterson, Democrat Rep. Ryan Cwach and Republican Reps. Mike Stevens, Steven Haugaard, Doug Barthel and Kevin Jensen. Most of the lawmakers are either members of either the House Judiciary Committee or the high-powered House State Affairs Committee.

Gov. Kristi Noem, who has publicly called for Ravnsborg's resignation, delivered a hard drive containing the crash investigation to the House speaker shortly after the attorney general's criminal trial concluded in August.

Ravnsborg, who was elected to his first term as attorney general in 2018, pleaded no contest to a pair of misdemeanors in the crash that killed 55-year-old Joseph Boevers, who was walking along a rural stretch of highway when Ravnsborg's vehicle struck him. Ravnsborg has insisted that he did not realize he killed a man until he returned to the scene the next day and discovered his body.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

Critics of President Joe Biden have come up with a cryptic new phrase to insult the Democratic president.  It's all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Republican Rep. Bill Posey of Florida ended an Oct. 21 House floor speech with a fist pump and the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon!” it may have seemed cryptic and weird to many who were listening. But the phrase was already growing in right-wing circles, and now the seemingly upbeat sentiment -- actually a stand-in for swearing at Joe Biden -- is everywhere.

United States issues its 1st passport with 'X' gender marker

United States issues its 1st passport with 'X' gender marker

DENVER (AP) — The United States has issued its first passport with an “X” gender designation, marking a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who do not identify as male or female, and expects to be able to offer the option more broadly next year, the State Department said Wednesday.

Biden's climate plan aims to reduce methane emissions

Biden's climate plan aims to reduce methane emissions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday launched a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide.

Trump wants call logs, aide's notes hidden from Jan. 6 panel

Trump wants call logs, aide's notes hidden from Jan. 6 panel

Former President Donald Trump is trying to block documents including call logs, drafts of remarks and speeches and handwritten notes from his chief of staff relating to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection from being released to the committee investigating the riot, the National Archives revealed in a court filing early Saturday.

Retirement debt eating up state funding to Louisiana schools

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Nearly $1 of every $4 in state aid sent annually to Louisiana's public schools disappears before it reaches classrooms, siphoned away to pay retirement obligations that cost $853 million a year, according to a new report from the legislative auditor.

Thousands protest results of Georgia's local elections

Thousands protest results of Georgia's local elections

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Thousands of opposition supporters filled the street outside Georgia’s national parliament building Sunday to protest municipal election results that gave the country's ruling party a near-sweep.

Oil giants deny spreading disinformation on climate change

Oil giants deny spreading disinformation on climate change

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top executives of ExxonMobil and other oil giants denied spreading disinformation about climate change as they sparred Thursday with congressional Democrats over allegations that the industry concealed evidence about the dangers of global warming.

Watch Now: Related Video

Whale sharks have teeth on their eyeballs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News