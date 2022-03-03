 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

South Dakota US House candidate under scrutiny for tweets

  • Updated
  • 0

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A Democratic candidate for South Dakota’s only congressional seat is coming under scrutiny for tweets he made from his personal account before he considered running for public office.

Ryan Ryder is an Air Force veteran and lawyer from Black Hawk running for the seat held by Republican Rep. Dusty Johnson.

In one of his tweets, Ryder suggested that he should make an animated video of Johnson’s family getting killed.

In an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday, Ryder said the tweet was meant as sarcasm and was in response to Johnson’s vote in November against censuring Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar for a violent cartoon video that depicted killing a character that looked like New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Ryder told the AP that he was a frustrated citizen who wanted an explanation and answers from Johnson and other politicians. He has deactivated his personal Twitter account. He said his tweets were inappropriate and “certainly not professional, but I’m hoping it leads to more transparency and answers from our elected officials."

People are also reading…

Dakota News Now reported that many of Ryder’s tweets over the last several years expressed a dislike for South Dakota Republican politicians. In one tweet, he joked about performing sexual acts to a picture of Gov. Kristi Noem.

Democratic state Rep. Jamie Smith, who is running for governor, distanced himself from Ryder on Thursday, saying he didn't know him or support him.

“I do not condone them in any way, shape or form," he said of the tweets. “It's not how I treat people. It's not what I do.”

The South Dakota Democratic Party has said it intends to stand behind Ryder. South Dakota GOP chair Dan Lederman said in a statement that Democrats should not have picked such a “contemptible candidate.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with a fading but still dangerous coronavirus. Here's every word.

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday, while Ukraine's embattled leader agreed to talks with Moscow as Putin's troops and tanks drove deeper into the country, closing in around the capital.

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed a wave of attacks on Ukraine targeting airfields and fuel facilities in what appeared to be the next phase of an invasion that has been slowed by fierce resistance. The U.S. and EU responded with weapons and ammunition for the outnumbered Ukrainians and powerful sanctions intended to further isolate Moscow.

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and European nations agreed Saturday to impose the most potentially crippling financial penalties yet on Russia over its unrelenting invasion of Ukraine, going after the central bank reserves that underpin the Russian economy and severing some Russian banks from a vital global financial network.

2 orchestras fire Russian conductor for supporting Putin

2 orchestras fire Russian conductor for supporting Putin

BERLIN (AP) — Valery Gergiev has been fired as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic because of his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and for not rejecting the invasion of Ukraine, the German city's mayor said Tuesday.

Attorney hired to investigate ex-Nebraska senator's behavior

Attorney hired to investigate ex-Nebraska senator's behavior

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have hired an outside attorney to investigate the behavior of a former state senator who photographed an aide without her knowledge, and the findings will be released to the public by mid-April, a state senator said Tuesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian invasion of Ukraine leaves Donetsk families divided and apart

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News