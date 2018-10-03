SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Democrat Tim Bjorkman and Republican Dusty Johnson are set to debate at a forum for South Dakota congressional candidates.

Libertarian George Hendrickson and independent Ron Wieczorek were also to participate in Americans for Prosperity-South Dakota's Wednesday event in Sioux Falls.

Johnson, a former public utilities commissioner and chief of staff to Gov. Dennis Daugaard, has focused on fiscal discipline, proposing changes such as raising the age for Medicare and Social Security eligibility for younger people.

Bjorkman, a former judge, says his chief driver in the race is to work across the aisle for a "commonsense" overhaul of the health care system.

Bjorkman and Johnson are to debate again on South Dakota Public Broadcasting on Oct. 18.

