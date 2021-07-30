South Dakota's Noem doesn't plan to ratchet up vaccine push

Noem initially championed the arrival of the vaccine, putting out a video message in March to say she was “trusting people to do the right thing” in getting the shot and posting a social media photo of her rolling up a sleeve for it. She also touted how South Dakota initially had one of the country's highest rates of vaccinations. But the state's vaccination rate has since tumbled into the bottom half of states, with under half of the total population fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Meanwhile, virus cases in the state have more than doubled in the last two weeks, though the rate remained lower than at any other point besides the early days of the pandemic.