 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Spain insists no deaths on its soil during Melilla tragedy

  • Updated
  • 0

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s interior minister on Wednesday flatly rejected new media allegations of possible deaths on Spanish soil during a June storming by migrants of the border fence separating its north African enclave of Melilla from Morocco when at least 23 people died.

“We did not have to lament any loss of human life in our national territory. The tragic events occurred outside our country,” minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska told Spain’s Parliament in Madrid. “The insinuation that I have heard and read that our security forces would have permitted that these tragic events occur in our country is a grave irresponsibility.”

It was the second time that Grande-Marlaska spoke at length on the tragedy to the Parliament. His message did not waver despite growing pressure from fellow politicians, media reports and official investigations that cast doubt on the official version of events.

People are also reading…

Grande-Marlaska spoke a day after Spanish newspaper El País and other major European newspapers in collaboration with the NGO Lighthouse Reports concluded that at least one death could have occurred on Spanish soil.

Videos published in a joint investigation by the NGO, El País and other media organizations Tuesday, as well a separate BBC investigation published on Nov. 1 show the gruesome details of the events on June 24th. Hundreds of men, some wielding sticks and other items, climbed over a fence on the Moroccan side and were corralled into a border crossing area. When they managed to break through the gate to the Spanish side, it appears a stampede led to the crushing of several people.

Moroccan police launched tear gas and beat men with batons, even when some were prone on the ground. Spanish guards surrounded a group that managed to get through before apparently sending them back.

The clash ended with African men, clearly injured or even dead, piled on top of one another while Moroccan police in riot gear looked on. Many were reportedly refugees from Sudan.

Grande-Marlaska maintained his position that the response by police was “appropriate” to handle a group of around 1,700 migrants who used clubs, sticks, axes and saws to violently force their way across.

“I know of no country that would accept a violent attack on its frontier," Grande-Marlaska said. “Even though I empathize with the underlying cause (of the migrants), that does not justify either directly or indirectly a direct, violent attack on our frontier with the hypothetical motive to exercise the right (to asylum).”

The barrier surrounds Melilla, a town of 85,000 separated from Spain’s mainland by the Strait of Gibraltar that has been in Spanish hands since the 15th century. Melilla and its sister enclave of Ceuta have become crossing points for African migrants prepared to risk their lives to flee war and poverty. Often the very poorest who cannot pay for a spot in a tiny boat to make the perilous crossing of the Mediterranean try their luck at storming the 12-meter (29-feet) iron double fence.

Nonprofit groups dedicated to helping migrants in northern African accuse European Union officials of essentially paying Morocco and other countries on Europe’s southern flank to stem migration flows. The impact of migration to Spain's enclaves, along with the disputed Western Sahara region, are critical issues in the recently rocky relations between Madrid and Rabat.

Spain’s state prosecutors and Ombudsman's office have both opened probes into the Melilla incident, while Spanish parliamentarians from across the political spectrum have said Grande-Marlaska must resign. Human rights watchdog Council of Europe has also voiced concern.

Spain’s Ombudsman said in preliminary findings issued in October that 470 people who had managed to cross to the Spanish side were sent back across “with no consideration for their national or international legal provisions.”

Daniel Howden, an official at Lighthouse Reports, said at a press conference at the European Parliament on Wednesday that Spanish and Moroccan officials failed to succor the injured.

“Many of the people who were pushed back across the border were then dumped like carcasses and then left for up to three hours in the sun with no medical treatment whatsoever,” he said. “Now, we don’t have autopsies which would allow us to be definite about the cause of ... the 23 known deaths, but what we can say is that there is no evidence of medical treatment being offered."

Grande-Marlaska told lawmakers that “there was no lack of medical attention” and that 11 migrants were treated in hospital, with one transferred to the mainland. He said 50 police officers were also treated.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, a Socialist, has stood firmly behind Grande-Marlaska, an investigative magistrate known for his handling of high-profile cases including the violent Basque separatist group ETA, which had targeted him for assassination.

In his ministerial post since 2018, the 60-year-old Grande-Marlaska is one of the leading members of the left-wing coalition government. One of his first acts was to remove the razor wire from the border fences at Melilla and Ceuta. The razor wire remains on the Moroccan side.

Follow AP’s coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ga. Senate runoff between Warnock, Walker has bitter closing

Ga. Senate runoff between Warnock, Walker has bitter closing

The extended Senate campaign in Georgia between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, football legend Herschel Walker, has grown increasingly bitter ahead as their Dec. 6 runoff nears. With Democrats already assured control of the Senate, it’s a striking contrast from two years ago, when the state’s twin Senate runoffs were mostly about which party would control the chamber in Washington. Warnock casts Walker as unqualified and unfit for office. Walker mocks Warnock as a hypocrite beholden to President Joe Biden. The broadsides reflect the candidates’ furious push in the four weeks between the Nov. 8 general election and runoff to persuade their supporters to cast another ballot.

Trump faulted for dinner with white nationalist, rapper Ye

Trump faulted for dinner with white nationalist, rapper Ye

Former President Donald Trump is drawing criticism for dining with a Holocaust-denying white nationalist and the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. The meeting came days after Trump launched his third campaign for the White House. Trump had dinner Tuesday evening at his Mar-a-Lago club with West, who is now known as Ye, as well as far-right activist Nick Fuentes, who has used his online platform to spew antisemitic and white nationalist rhetoric. Ye has also made a series of antisemitic comments in recent weeks. Trump says he gets along great with Ye and didn't know Fuentes or his views.

Mine company's blasting of rock shelters likened to Taliban

Mine company's blasting of rock shelters likened to Taliban

An Australian minister has likened a mining company blasting ancient rock shelters to the Taliban’s destruction of giant Buddha carvings and vowed to improve protections of Indigenous cultural heritage. Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said Rio Tinto acted lawfully in 2020 when it destroyed two rock shelters that had been inhabited for 46,000 years. She said Thursday that Australia’s laws would be updated to prevent future destruction of Indigenous sacred sites. The Taliban in 2001 destroyed two 1,500-year-old Buddha statues because the carvings in an Afghan cliff were considered to be idols. Rio Tinto demolished the rock shelters to gain the cheapest possible access to iron ore reserves. Four executives lost their jobs following outrage over the destruction.

Ex-prison warden faces trial over inmate abuse allegations

Ex-prison warden faces trial over inmate abuse allegations

The former warden of an abuse-plagued federal women’s prison known as the “rape club” went on trial Monday. The former warden is accused of molesting inmates and forcing them to pose naked in their cells. Ray J. Garcia retired after the FBI found nude photos of inmates on his government-issued phone last year. Garcia is among five workers charged with abusing inmates at the federal correctional institution in Dublin, California, and the first to go to trial. Prosecutors said during opening statements that Garcia followed a pattern that started with compliments and flattery and escalated to sexual encounters. Garcia has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, Garcia would face up to 15 years in prison.

Jon Batiste to sing for Macron at Biden's 1st state dinner

Jon Batiste to sing for Macron at Biden's 1st state dinner

The White House says singer Jon Batiste has been chosen to perform at Thursday's state dinner that will highlight long-standing ties between the United States and France and honor President Emmanuel Macron. A spokesperson for first lady Jill Biden says Batiste is an artist who transcends generations and his music inspires and brings people together. The 36-year-old Batiste most recently was bandleader and musical director on the “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” The state dinner is the first of the Biden administration and is part of a broader state visit to the United States by Macron.

Iraqi PM: Probe recovers part of $2.5B embezzled from taxes

Iraqi PM: Probe recovers part of $2.5B embezzled from taxes

Iraq's prime minister says part of the staggering $2.5 billion in funds embezzled from the country's tax authority will be retrieved and that an investigation to recover the full amount is ongoing. Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said Sunday in a statement 182 billion Iraqi dinars, or $125 million, will be recovered through the seizure of properties and assets belonging to a well-connected businessman complicit in the fraud. The premier stressed the ongoing investigation would not spare anyone involved in the scheme. Officials say it’s unlikely that an embezzlement scheme of this scale could unfold without the knowledge of higher-ups.

Biden tells GOP his hopes, gets stiff response from McCarthy

Biden tells GOP his hopes, gets stiff response from McCarthy

President Joe Biden says he hopes lawmakers can work together to fund the government, boost spending for Ukraine and avert a crippling rail strike. His comments came as he met with congressional leaders at the White House on Tuesday. Biden is seeking to lock in more legislative wins before Democrats lose unified control of Washington on Jan. 3. But Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the likely new Republican House speaker, said Biden “got an indication that it’s going to be different” once the GOP takes control of the House. He blasted the Biden administration’s immigration policies, and promised a new round of investigations once the GOP is in power.

Republicans to conduct review after disappointing midterms

Republicans to conduct review after disappointing midterms

The Republican National Committee is moving forward with a new post-election audit designed to examine the GOP’s underwhelming performance in the recent midterms and the party’s broader struggles since former President Donald Trump rose to power. There is some disagreement about the exact focus and scope of the upcoming review, but committee members involved in the planning suggest it will not shy away from difficult topics — including Trump’s leadership and his intense focus on conspiracy theories. The decision to entertain such an undertaking represents a rare moment of public introspection from a Republican Party that has defiantly resisted any and all calls to change course during the Trump era.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Jordan building futuristic solar-powered port

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News