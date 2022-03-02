 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Spain: Prosecutors shelve fraud probes haunting former king

  • Updated
  • 0
Spain Former King

FILE - Spain's former King Juan Carlos, leaves the Notre Dame cathedral in Luxembourg, after attending the funeral of the Grand Duke Jean of Luxembourg, on May 4, 2019. Spanish prosecutors are shelving two investigations into alleged financial wrongdoing in Juan Carlos I's business dealings that prompted the former monarch to leave Spain and move to Abu Dhabi. Prosecutors said Wednesday March 2, 2022 that they didn't find evidence that could be prosecuted because the monarch was protected by immunity until his abdication eight years ago and because any possible fraud fell out of the statute of limitations.

 Francisco Seco - staff, AP

MADRID (AP) — Spanish prosecutors are shelving two investigations into alleged financial wrongdoing in Juan Carlos I's business dealings that prompted the former monarch to move from Spain to Abu Dhabi.

Prosecutors in the Spanish Supreme Court said Wednesday they didn't find evidence that could be prosecuted, because the monarch was protected by immunity until his abdication eight years ago and because any possible fraud fell out of the statute of limitations.

The probes allowed the recovery of 5.1 million euros ($5.6 million) in fines and taxes for income that Juan Carlos had failed to declare to Spain's tax authorities, the prosecutors said in their conclusions.

One of the probes involved offshore accounts in Jersey, a tax haven, that prosecutors said couldn't currently be linked to the 84-year-old Juan Carlos.

The other one centered around a 65-million-euro ($72-million) payment that was suspected to be a commission for the former monarch's mediation in a high-speed railway contract between the Saudi Arabian cities of Medina and Mecca. Prosecutors said they couldn't find a link between the “gift” given to Juan Carlos and the project, which was executed by a Spanish consortium.

People are also reading…

A Swiss probe on money laundering involving some of the funds was also dropped last year, although Geneva prosecutors fined a Swiss bank for failing to alert authorities on Juan Carlos' transactions.

In a statement, the former king's lawyer said that prosecutors had cleared the former king from "any illicit conduct susceptible to criminal reproach."

Juan Carlos, who retains the title of “King Emerit,” moved to the United Arab Emirates in mid-2020 after the judicial probes on his possible financial wrongdoings emerged.

Spanish media have reported Juan Carlos' interest in returning home, but the issue is highly divisive in Spain. Some say the former king's role in steering the country from dictatorship to democracy in the late 1970s and early 1980s trumps his sins, while a growing number have used the probes to demand more accountability for members of the royal family — or even to open a debate on the future of Spain's monarchy.

Juan Carlos abdicated in favor of his son Felipe VI in 2014 following a series of scandals in the royal family. Since becoming king, Felipe has tried to distance himself from his father, removing the former monarch from the royal house's payroll as he tries to rebuild the Spanish crown's image.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with a fading but still dangerous coronavirus. Here's every word.

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday, while Ukraine's embattled leader agreed to talks with Moscow as Putin's troops and tanks drove deeper into the country, closing in around the capital.

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that opened with air and missile strikes on Ukrainian military facilities before troops and tanks rolled across the borders from the north, east and south.

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed a wave of attacks on Ukraine targeting airfields and fuel facilities in what appeared to be the next phase of an invasion that has been slowed by fierce resistance. The U.S. and EU responded with weapons and ammunition for the outnumbered Ukrainians and powerful sanctions intended to further isolate Moscow.

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and European nations agreed Saturday to impose the most potentially crippling financial penalties yet on Russia over its unrelenting invasion of Ukraine, going after the central bank reserves that underpin the Russian economy and severing some Russian banks from a vital global financial network.

2 orchestras fire Russian conductor for supporting Putin

2 orchestras fire Russian conductor for supporting Putin

BERLIN (AP) — Valery Gergiev has been fired as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic because of his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and for not rejecting the invasion of Ukraine, the German city's mayor said Tuesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Volunteers in Germany organizing private aid shipments to Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News