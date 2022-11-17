 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Spanish minister accuses judges of 'machismo,' faces uproar

  • 0
Spain Sexual Consent

Spain's Equality Minister Irene Montero speaks with journalists in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022. Spain's judges are up in arms after the country's Equality Minister Irene Montero accused them of 'machismo' for reducing prison terms for several sexual criminals under a new sexual aggression law that was never intended to have such an effect.

 Marta Fernandez - foreign subscriber, Europa Press

MADRID (AP) — Spain's magistrate associations and main opposition party called Thursday for the country's equality minister to resign after she accused judges of “machismo” for reducing prison sentences under a new sexual aggression law that was never intended to have that effect.

The “sexual liberty” law made sexual consent, or a lack of it, a key determinant in assault cases and revised the range of potential minimum and maximum prison terms, inadvertently making it possible for some convicted individuals to have their sentences reduced on appeal.

The legislation, popularly known as the “Only yes means yes” law, came into force last month. Now, one of Equality Minister Irene Montero’s signature projects is threatening to prove politically damaging.

People are also reading…

Revelations this week of the reduced sentences in at least 15 cases outraged the minister and supporters of the law, who argued that Spain’s judges needed more training to overcome ingrained gender biases.

Montero accused some judges of not obeying the law, adding that the United Nations has said systematic sexism can lead jurists to misinterpret laws.

“The problem is that we have judges who are not upholding the law,” she said, arguing that sexist stereotypes blind some judges to seeing gender violence for the crime it is.

Judges who reduced sex crime sentences argue they were required to rule in the favor of defendants if the laws under which they were originally convicted have the potential penalties changed.

In one case, a Madrid court recently lowered the sentence of a man convicted of sexually abusing his 13-year-old stepdaughter from eight to six years. In another, a court in southern Granada took two years off a 13-year sentence given to a man who threatened his ex-wife with a knife and raped her.

Opposition parties and magistrate groups were infuriated by Montero's remarks and blame the left-wing government and its backers in Parliament for passing a poorly drafted law. Two magistrate groups and the conservative Popular Party called for Montero to step down.

Ángeles Carmona, member of Spain’s General Council of the Judiciary and president of its Observatory of Gender and Domestic Violence, noted that more than half of Spain’s judges are women and that all are required to undergo special training in gender violence.

Carmona said that her observatory had warned lawmakers of flaws in the writing of the sexual consent legislation and that Montero’s criticism of judges risked undermining women’s trust in the justice system.

“We had already issued a warning in our report that what is happening could take place,” Carmona said. “(But) the justice system is not sexist; it is not part of the patriarchy. The judges are applying the law in impeccable fashion.”

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez appealed for calm and urged the judiciary to reach a consensus on how such case appeals are handled.

The new gender violence legislation was drawn up in response to the furor sparked by a gang-rape case during the 2016 San Fermin bull-running festival in Pamplona.

Initially, the five people charged were found guilty of sexual abuse but not rape, as the victim wasn’t deemed to have objected to the assault. The sentences prompted widespread protests. Spain’s Supreme Court later overruled lower courts and sentenced the five to 15 years in prison for rape.

A lawyer for one of the five says he now plans to seek a reduction in his client's sentence.

Montero is a member of the far-left Unidas Podemos (United We Can) group, which is the junior member in a coalition government with Sánchez’s Socialists. The coalition is struggling to remain united until Spain's general election next year.

Some fellow government officials have recommended revising the sexual consent law, an idea Montero opposes.

Joseph Wilson reported from Barcelona, Spain.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes

Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes

Former President Donald Trump has launched another run for the presidency, promising supporters he will “make America great and glorious again.” Trump made his plans official Tuesday night after teasing the potential of a comeback since before he even left the White House in 2021. He had hoped to piggyback off expected Republican gains in last week’s midterm elections and stave off potential challengers. Instead, Trump is facing blame for the party’s underwhelming performance, with many seeing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a rising alternative. If Trump is ultimately successful, he would be just the second president in U.S. history to serve two nonconsecutive terms.

Nancy Pelosi to announce 'future plans' after GOP wins House

Nancy Pelosi to announce 'future plans' after GOP wins House

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to address her plans with colleagues in the wake of Democrats narrowly losing control of the House to Republicans. Pelosi is scheduled to open the House at noon Thursday and then deliver remarks from the House floor. Pelosi’s decision to either seek another term as the Democratic leader or to step aside has been widely anticipated. Pelosi's decision would come in the aftermath of a brutal attack on her husband, Paul, late last month by an intruder in their San Francisco home. Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill says she “has been overwhelmed by calls from colleagues, friends and supporters.”

Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race

Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race

With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada’s protracted ballot count is grinding through a fourth day. The current Senate is evenly divided, and Nevada is one of three undetermined races that will determine which party controls the chamber. Election officials are tallying thousands of votes Friday ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept late-arriving mail ballots. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running slightly behind Republican Adam Laxalt, but with the remaining ballots mainly coming from the state’s urban cores, her campaign still expressed optimism. Laxalt has predicted he’ll stay in the lead as the count drags on.

Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack

Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack

NATO's chief and the president of Poland say there are no indications that a missile that fell on Polish farmland and killed two people was a deliberate attack. They said that Ukraine likely launched the Soviet-era projectile as it was fending off a Russian air assault. Tuesday's incident came as Russia launched missiles and drones that savaged Ukraine's power grid. Poland said the missile was Russian-made. U.S. President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” that Russia fired it. Ukraine's president said he did not believe the missile was Ukrainian and asked for more evidence. The NATO chief and others laid overall but not specific blame on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war.

Why the AP hasn't called the Arizona governor's race

Why the AP hasn't called the Arizona governor's race

The Associated Press has not yet called the governor's race in Arizona between Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Republican former TV broadcaster Kari Lake. Vote counting in Arizona has been ongoing since Tuesday with officials in the state’s 15 counties releasing tallies of votes as they're processed. Much of the focus has been on Maricopa, the state’s largest county. Other big releases have been coming from Arizona’s next two most populated counties, Pima and Pinal. The margin in the governor’s race sat at just over 26,000 votes, with Lake about one percentage point behind.

'Did not end well': New Pence book details split with Trump

'Did not end well': New Pence book details split with Trump

Former Vice President Mike Pence blames Donald Trump for endangering his family “and all those serving at the Capitol” on Jan. 6, 2021, in his new memoir. The book is titled “So Help Me God” and is being released Tuesday. Pence recounts the Republican former president’s extraordinary effort to push him to overturn the results of the 2020 election won by Democrat Joe Biden. Pence shares his account of the day thousands of rioters stormed the Capitol, some chanting “Hang Mike Pence.” The book comes as Pence appears increasingly likely to run for president in 2024. That would put him in direct conflict with Trump, who's expected to formally launch his reelection campaign Tuesday.

US says Iran threats to ex-officials Pompeo, Hook persist

US says Iran threats to ex-officials Pompeo, Hook persist

The Biden administration has determined that Iranian threats against former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and one of his former top aides remain credible and persist. The State Department notified Congress last week that both Pompeo and Brian Hook, who served as special representative for Iran during the Trump administration, were still both subject to a “serious and credible threat from a foreign power” stemming from their government work. The determinations were signed by Deputy Secretary of State for Management Brian McKeon on Nov. 8 and sent to Congress on Nov. 9, according to the notifications obtained by The Associated Press. The AP reported in March that the State Department was paying more than $2 million per month to provide 24-hour security to Pompeo and Hook.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Are people really being more rude lately?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News