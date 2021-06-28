Speaker McCutcheon won't seek reelection in 2022

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said Monday he will not seek reelection next year.

McCutcheon, 68, said in a statement that he is stepping away from politics to spend time with his family and to do some traveling with his wife during retirement.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to represent the people of District 25 in the House and the citizens of the State of Alabama as speaker, but after four terms it’s time to go home,” McCutcheon said.

McCutcheon, a Republican from Monrovia, is a former police officer and crisis negotiator. He was first elected to the House in 2006. He served as the chairman of the influential House Rules Committee, which decides what bills come up for debate, from 2012 to 2016.

McCutcheon came to the helm of the House at a time that the state was being battered by scandals.

McCutcheon was selected as speaker in 2016 to replace former House Speaker Mike Hubbard, who was removed from office after being convicted on ethics charges. McCutcheon, known for his affable demeanor, had promised to depart from the authoritative style of his predecessor.

“The days of the imperial speakership are over,” McCutcheon said at the time.