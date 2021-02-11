Speaker seeks same election rules in South Carolina counties

The bill that unanimously passed the subcommittee also increases the size of the current five-member South Carolina Election Commission's board. Lucas's suggestion was eight members, four appointed by the governor, two by the Speaker and two by the Senate President. They would be split between Republicans and Democrats.

The subcommittee changed the bill to make it nine members with the governor able to appoint four of his five members from his own political party.

The American Civil Liberties Union supports the law so election rules would be uniform, said Susan Dunn, head of the organization's legal division in South Carolina, suggesting they have been frustrated by different rules counties use when convicted felons try to restore their voting rights.

South Carolina lawmakers created the State Election Commission in 1969 to have an independent agency run elections and Dunn said it has plenty of support from other places.

“At those national tables, the South Carolina system is widely respected,” Dunn said.