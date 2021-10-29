 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Special counsel requests information in hospital complaint

  • 0

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Legislature's special counsel has given Montana's attorney general a Nov. 5 deadline to turn over information related to his office's investigation into a complaint over the way a COVID-19 patient was being treated at the hospital in Helena.

Special counsel Abra Belke wrote to Attorney General Austin Knudsen on Thursday asking to examine all documents, records or electronically stored information related to the complaint made by the patient's family and his office’s investigation. Belke requested memos, emails, dispatch records and notes taken by Department of Justice employees, the Montana State News Bureau reported.

Kyler Nerison, a spokesperson for Knudsen, said Friday he did not foresee a problem meeting the deadline.

The legislative investigation comes after St. Peter's Health reported three public officials contacted hospital providers who were threatened and had their clinical judgement called into question, spokesperson Andrea Groom told the Montana State News Bureau on Oct. 18.

People are also reading…

The hospital did not name the officials, but Knudsen and his office acknowledged he had a Montana Highway Patrol trooper investigate a report from the family of a patient. The family said the patient was not being given prescribed medications and the hospital was not delivering legal documents or allowing the patient to see their relatives.

Nerison said the patrol investigation had nothing to do with the woman’s medical treatment, but was about allegations that the hospital violated her rights and her family’s rights. The county attorney reviewed the trooper's report and found no reason to file charges against the hospital, the Montana State News Bureau has reported.

The patient in the case, a woman in her 80s, had wanted to be treated with ivermectin, according to a post on the Montana Federation of Republican Women’s Facebook page. Ivermectin is a drug used to treat parasites that is not federally approved to treat COVID-19. The patient died on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Knudsen said that Chief Deputy Attorney General Kristen Hansen was also involved in the issue.

“My understanding is that somebody in the family reached out to her,” Knudsen told the Montana State News Bureau on Wednesday. Hansen is "the one who reached out to me.”

Democratic legislative leaders asked the House speaker and Senate president to approve a special counsel investigation into whether Knudsen overstepped his authority in sending a trooper to the hospital. Helena police typically handle security issues at the hospital. The investigation was approved Monday.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Independent Record.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EXPLAINER: Will lawmakers dig into Kristi Noem, appraisers?

EXPLAINER: Will lawmakers dig into Kristi Noem, appraisers?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers will be taking a look at a state agency that has been at the center of questions about whether Gov. Kristi Noem used her influence to aid her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license.

United States issues its 1st passport with 'X' gender marker

United States issues its 1st passport with 'X' gender marker

DENVER (AP) — The United States has issued its first passport with an “X” gender designation, marking a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who do not identify as male or female, and expects to be able to offer the option more broadly next year, the State Department said Wednesday.

Deal on Biden's $2T plan edges closer; Harris is 'confident'

Deal on Biden's $2T plan edges closer; Harris is 'confident'

WASHINGTON (AP) — A deal within reach, President Joe Biden and Congress’ top Democrats edged close to sealing their giant domestic legislation, though the informal deadline appeared to slip as they worked to scale back the measure and determine how to pay for it.

Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A decade ago, North Carolina Republicans redrew their legislative districts to help their party in a way that a federal court ruled illegally deprived Black voters of their right to political representation. A state court later struck down Republican-drawn maps as based on pure partisanship.

Half its original size, Biden's big plan in race to finish

Half its original size, Biden's big plan in race to finish

WASHINGTON (AP) — Half its original size, President Joe Biden's big domestic policy plan is being pulled apart and reconfigured as Democrats edge closer to satisfying their most reluctant colleagues and finishing what's now about a $1.75 trillion package.

Oil giants deny spreading disinformation on climate change

Oil giants deny spreading disinformation on climate change

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top executives of ExxonMobil and other oil giants denied spreading disinformation about climate change as they sparred Thursday with congressional Democrats over allegations that the industry concealed evidence about the dangers of global warming.

California's unemployment fraud reaches at least $20 billion

California's unemployment fraud reaches at least $20 billion

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has given away at least $20 billion to criminals in the form of fraudulent unemployment benefits, state officials said Monday, confirming a number smaller than originally feared but one that still accounts for more than 11% of all benefits paid since the start of the pandemic.

Watch Now: Related Video

Winnebago defeats Cheyenne-Eagle Butte football 52-0

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News