Special election held for Los Angeles state Assembly seat

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California's latest domino-effect special election Tuesday features five Democrats, including three political aides looking to move into elective office, along with one independent candidate in a heavily Democratic Los Angeles legislative district.

The 54th state Assembly seat was vacated by now-Sen. Sydney Kamlager. She endorsed her former senior advisor, Isaac Bryan, who also serves on the Los Angeles Unified School District's redistricting commission.

Heather Hutt, a former Southern California district director for U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, and Dallas Fowler, a political consultant and former Southern California director for Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, also are running. Fowler’s endorsements include Kounalakis.

Hutt had the most votes in the state Democratic Party’s endorsement caucus, though none had enough to capture the party's backing, according to the California Target Book that tracks elections. Hutt also was the district director for former Assemblyman and Sen. Isadore Hall, who endorsed her.

If no candidate wins more than half the votes, a special runoff election will beheld July 20 between the top two vote-getters regardless of their party affiliation.