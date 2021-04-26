 Skip to main content
Special election set for upcoming Ohio congressional vacancy
Special election set for upcoming Ohio congressional vacancy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Elections will be held in August and November to fill an upcoming congressional vacancy in Ohio.

Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday a partisan primary for the special election to fill the 15th Congressional District seat now held by Rep. Steve Stivers will be held Aug. 3 with the general election occurring Nov. 2.

Stivers, a Republican, last week announced plans to step down as of May 16 to oversee the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

The dates are the same as those set earlier for a special election to fill the 11th Congressional District seat formerly held by Democrat Marcia Fudge, who resigned to head the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Voters must be registered by July 6 to vote in the primary and by Oct. 4 to vote in the general election.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

