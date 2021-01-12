 Skip to main content
Special election to fill state House vacancy set for May 18
AP

Special election to fill state House vacancy set for May 18

  • Updated
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Voters in a western Pennsylvania state House district will pick a representative to fill what is now a vacant seat during the May 18 primary, Speaker Bryan Cutler announced Tuesday.

The opening is due to the death Jan. 2 of Rep. Mike Reese, R-Westmoreland.

Colleagues said Reese, 42, died at a hospital of an apparent brain aneurysm about a month after publicly disclosing he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The parties will pick the candidates in what has been a reliably Republican district.

Reese had been chosen to serve as House Republican caucus chairman for the 2021-22 session that has just gotten underway. He had served in the House since 2008.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

