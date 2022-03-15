 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Special session looms to replace huge Arizona tax cuts

  • 0

PHOENIX (AP) — Talks among Arizona Republican lawmakers who want to sidestep a voter referendum that has blocked the nearly $2 billion income tax they passed last year are heating up, and a special session to repeal and replace the tax cuts could be called at any time.

Lawmakers have been talking for months about repealing last year's flat tax plan to get around opponents who collected enough signatures last summer to put it on hold until voters can affirm or reject them in November.

GOP House and Senate leaders must line up the support of all their members before a special session is actually called by the governor. House Majority Leader Ben Toma said Tuesday that those talks are ongoing. All 31 House Republicans and 16 GOP senators must agree on the plan in order for it to pass with no Democratic support.

Minority Democrats are powerless to stop the effort, and they were seething when it became clear Tuesday that a special session was closer to reality.

“A blatant undermining of Arizona voters,” Senate Minority Leader Rebecca Rios said on Twitter. “This move is to prohibit AZ voters from voting against (Ducey's) 2 billion dollar tax cut for Arizona’s wealthiest. He does not want voters to decide. I wonder why.”

People are also reading…

Republican Senate President Karen Fann said she's not sure when or even if a special session to repeal last year's tax cuts will be called. C.J. Karamargin, spokesman for Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, said he's open to calling one.

“We are always open to any and all ideas that reduce taxes and advance the governor's agenda,” Karamargin said.

GOP lawmakers first floated the repeal and replace plan in December. One roadblock to the plan was removed last week when a judge permanently blocked a tax increase on the wealthy passed by the state's voters in 2020 as Proposition 208.

Toma was one of the key architects of the flat tax proposal and bills that also sidestepped Proposition 208 last year.

Tax rates for most taxpayers would drop to a flat 2.5%, and revenue would be cut by $1.9 billion once the tax cuts are fully in place. That’s down from a range of 2.59% to 4.5%.

The cut were to start at $1.3 billion this year go to $1.9 billion once revenue targets were hit.

Toma said that those revenue targets have been reached much earlier than many expected, and the Legislature can accelerate the tax cuts and avoid the phase-in. He said he's ready for a special session to act.

"I can’t speak for the Senate or the governor -- at this point, I don’t know that they’re ready to go," Toma said. “But whenever they are ready to go, I’m more than supportive of us going as well.”

The tax cuts mainly benefit the wealthy. The average Arizonan earning between $75,000 and $100,000 will save $231 a year in state income taxes, while the average taxpayer earning between $500,000 and $1 million a year will save more than $12,000, according to the Legislature’s budget analysts.

The special session would also work on a fix to a bill hastily passed two weeks ago that inadvertently eliminated elections for precinct committeemen. Democrats in the Senate refused to provide enough votes on Monday to pass the election restoration with an emergency clause it needed to take effect immediately.

So Toma said passing it in a special session will let that election fix go into effect before the August primary, even without Democratic support.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

South Dakota AG impeachment committee meets amid new claims

South Dakota AG impeachment committee meets amid new claims

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota House committee examining whether Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should be impeached for his conduct after killing a pedestrian with his car in 2020 detailed Thursday how it planned to wrap up its investigation, while attempting to keep out fresh allegations from one of Gov. Kristi Noem's top officials.

Pariahs no more? US reaches out to oil states as prices rise

Pariahs no more? US reaches out to oil states as prices rise

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three checkered oil regimes that President Joe Biden and past U.S. leaders have spectacularly snubbed — Venezuela, Saudi Arabia and Iran — are now targets of U.S. outreach as global fuel prices reach jarring levels during the Ukraine crisis.

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion took an unexpected turn before she even left Washington. She’s parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.

Tax cut sails through House; findings show big boost to rich

Tax cut sails through House; findings show big boost to rich

ATLANTA (AP) — A plan to cut Georgia state income taxes by more than $1 billion passed the state House Wednesday on a 115-52 vote, with a significant number of Democrats backing the plan despite findings that the changes would raise taxes on more than 500,000 Georgians and that overall benefits are tilted toward the most wealthy taxpayers.

Drone likely flying from Ukraine war zone crashes in Croatia

Drone likely flying from Ukraine war zone crashes in Croatia

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A drone that flew over several NATO countries all the way from the Ukrainian war zone crashed overnight on the outskirts of the Croatian capital, Zagreb, triggering a loud blast and damaging parked cars but causing no injuries, authorities said Friday.

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed sending money back to taxpayers to offset record-high gas prices but rejected calls to increase oil drilling, saying he wants to free the state “once and for all from the grasp of petro-dictators.”

Germany to disarm far-right extremists, restricts gun access

Germany to disarm far-right extremists, restricts gun access

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's top security officials announced a 10-point plan Tuesday to combat far-right extremism in the country that includes disarming about 1,500 suspected extremists and tightening background checks for those wanting to acquire guns.

Returning money to California taxpayers may aid state budget

Returning money to California taxpayers may aid state budget

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposal to send people another round of government checks, this time to help offset the record high cost of gas, will do more than just win him political points in an election year — it could help him balance the state's budget.

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Under pressure recently to prove her loyalty to Donald Trump, Rep. Nancy Mace traveled to New York and filmed a social media video outside Trump Tower reminding her South Carolina constituents that she was one of the former president's “earliest supporters."

Watch Now: Related Video

2.75 million chickens to be culled as bird flu spread through U.S. farms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News