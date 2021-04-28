Special spending projects kept in S Carolina's $10B budget

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Hugh Leatherman pulled out a pen as Massey spoke, taking notes on his copy of the more than 550-page budget. Then he spoke.

“Surely the senator from Edgefield is not against providing nursing homes for veterans," "the Republican from Florence said. “Maybe he misspoke when he talked about that.”

Leatherman said the spending was not irresponsible. Other senators said the point of being more transparent was so each item could be weighed on its own instead of just removing all the projects from the spending plan.

“This is my opinion that this is what we need to continue moving this state forward," Leatherman said.

Sen. Tom Davis said lawmakers have a responsibility to spend on projects their constituents think is important as a check on state agencies who may not share those concerns.

“That ought to be honored and not called something dirty," said Davis, a Republican from Beaufort.

Senators have spent Tuesday and Wednesday debating a number of amendments to the budget, including a approved proposal that would start to cut about half the funding per student for school districts that have more than 5% of their regular students in virtual programs starting next school year.