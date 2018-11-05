Try 1 month for 99¢

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Republican appointed to the U.S. Senate in Mississippi is asking people to vote for her twice: Once in Tuesday's election and once in a runoff.

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith says she will continue supporting President Donald Trump. Republican Gov. Phil Bryant appointed her to temporarily succeed Sen. Thad Cochran, who retired in April.

Hyde-Smith is challenged by Republican state Sen. Chris McDaniel, Democratic former U.S. Agriculture Secretary Mike Espy and Democrat Tobey Bernard Bartee, who is a former military intelligence officer.

Party labels won't appear on Tuesday's special election ballot. If nobody wins a majority, the top two go to a Nov. 27 runoff. The winner gets the final two years of a term.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Espy says as senator, he would unify Mississippi.

McDaniel says Hyde-Smith is not a real Republican.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments