Spending, criminal justice highlight legislative session

The Senate approved a bill banning magazines capable of holding more than 17 rounds and requiring existing owners of such magazines to surrender them to the state. The bill was overhauled in the House after lawmakers realized that it would have outlawed virtually all magazines sold with modern semiautomatic firearms. The House version allows the sale and possession of magazines commonly included with new handguns and rifles while criminalizing the possession of an after-market, large-capacity magazine while committing a felony. The Senate declined to act on the amended bill.

A Senate-passed bill requiring anyone in Delaware wanting to buy a handgun to first be fingerprinted, undergo an approved training course and obtain permission from the state, remained stalled in a House committee as the session ended.

PLASTIC BAGS

A law prohibiting stores in Delaware from providing thin “single-use” plastic bags at the checkout counter and requiring them to provide only paper bags or thicker, “reusable” plastic bags, took effect in January.

The law mandated that reusable plastic bags be at least 2.25 mils thick and capable of being reused at least 125 uses.