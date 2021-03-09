Spending on lobbying NJ government hits new record in 2020

The second-biggest spender was New Direction New Jersey, a nonprofit founded by Murphy's 2017 campaign manager, expended almost $5 million mostly on media campaigns to promote the governor's policy agenda. Murphy faces reelection this year.

Another big spender was the state's biggest insurer, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield, which pushed for and won a major reorganization last year.

On marijuana, Scotts Miracle-Gro has become one of the biggest investors in recreational marijuana, which has spent $2 million. Forty percent of that went to influence voters in November, when they approved a ballot measure permitting recreational marijuana for those 21 and older by a 2-to-1 margin.

Acreage Holdings and Compassionate Care Centers of America Foundation were also top marijuana lobbying spenders. Though Murphy didn't sign the legalization measures until this year, companies recognized the state would move forward since voters approved recreational cannabis.

It could take six months or more for the recreational market to be set up in New Jersey, though, and companies are expected to compete for a limited number of licenses.