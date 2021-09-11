Sports wagering in Maryland in development stage before bets

BALTIMORE (AP) — Sports wagering in Maryland is now authorized thanks to a 2020 ballot initiative and a 2021 law, but it may be until 2022 that gamblers get to make their bets on games.

Two state agencies are now carrying out the details that will lead to issuing licenses to companies approved to offer the gambling, The Baltimore Sun reported.

Some sports gambling proponents had hoped to get the industry operating for the NFL and college football seasons. Now it could happen before those seasons end.

“We’re looking at late fall, early winter. It is our intent to expedite the process as efficiently as we can to get us there,” said John Martin, director of the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency. “We’re still very much pushing for football season.”

Martin’s agency has proposed over 200 pages of governing regulations, which include the records that gambling operators must maintain and the types of bets that will be allowed. A public hearing on those rules is set for Sept. 22.

Meanwhile, the Lottery and Gaming Control Agency is using emergency regulations to move forward on applications for licenses.