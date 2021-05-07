St. Louis congresswoman describes nearly losing two babies

Zion was on a ventilator for a month and in intensive care for four.

When Bush was pregnant again, she went into preterm labor at 16 weeks gestation. Another doctor told her she was going to lose the baby.

“I said, ‘No, you have to do something,’” Bush said. “But he was adamant, and he said, ‘Just go home. Let it abort. You can get pregnant again because that’s what you people do.’”

Bush’s sister was with her. They didn’t know what to do, so her sister threw a chair down the hallway. Nurses came running and put Bush on a stretcher, prompting actions that saved the baby, Angel.

Angel is now 20, and Zion is 21.

Black women giving birth in the U.S. are nearly three times more likely to experience pregnancy-related death than their white counterparts, and experience higher rates of pregnancy complications, infant loss and miscarriage.

Disparities are worse in Missouri. The state's latest annual report from 2017 showed Black women were four times more likely to die than white women, and 80% of those deaths were found to be preventable.

