St. Louis protesters call on Hawley to resign from Senate

Hawley has rejected the calls for him to resign and said repeatedly that he will not apologize for giving voice to millions who question the results of the election despite overwhelming evidence that it was fair. Hawley also railed against a major publisher for canceling a book deal with him after the riot.

Several prominent Missouri Republicans have distanced themselves from Hawley since the riot, including former Sen. John Danforth and major GOP donors Sam Fox and businessman David Humphreys, who expressed regret over previously supporting the Stanford- and Yale-educated lawyer.

Missouri's other senator, Republican Roy Blunt, deflected when asked Sunday on CBS' “Face the Nation” whether he thinks Hawley and certain other Republican senators were complicit in the riot because they continued to insist that the election's outcome could be changed.

“I think the president’s decisions and actions that day and leading up to that day on this topic were clearly reckless” Blunt said. He also said he doesn't think Trump should resign and he refused to say whether he thinks Trump committed an impeachable offense.

