 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Stacey Abrams backs winners in Georgia Democratic runoffs

  • Updated
  • 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Three Democrats endorsed by Stacey Abrams won runoffs for statewide office Tuesday, while two Republicans beat other members of their party who had been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Bee Nguyen beat Dee Dawkins-Haigler in the Democratic race for secretary of state. Charlie Bailey beat Kwanza Hall in the party's race for lieutenant governor, while state Rep. William Boddie Jr. beat Nicole Horn for the Democratic nod for labor commissioner. All three were endorsed by Abrams, meaning she got a racially diverse ticket for her November run against incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

Georgia Republicans chose their nominees in two heavily GOP districts in Tuesday runoffs. In the 10th Congressional District east of Atlanta, Mike Collins beat former Democrat Vernon Jones. In suburban Atlanta’s 6th District, Rich McCormick beat Jake Evans.

Both Jones and Evans lost badly after both were endorsed by Trump. That means that the majority of Trump's choices who were opposed in Republican primaries in Georgia lost, including former Sen. David Perdue, who was blown out by Kemp in the governor's race.

People are also reading…

Here's a look at races other than the Democratic secretary of state:

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Bailey, who was the Democratic nominee for attorney general in 2018, beat former Atlanta City Council member Hall. Bailey had trailed Hall in the May 24 primary but overtook him with backing by Democratic leaders, including Abrams

Bailey will take on Republican state Sen. Burt Jones, who won the nomination after being endorsed by Trump. Republican incumbent Geoff Duncan didn't seek another term.

Bailey had been running for attorney general again but shifted into the lieutenant governor's race. Bailey is promising to work with Abrams to cover uninsured adults, improve education and increase public safety. Bailey attacked Hall for money Hall received from the city of Atlanta after stepping down from the City Council. Despite a prohibition on the city hiring former officials for a year, Hall said he did nothing wrong.

Hall, who also served out the last month of the late John Lewis' term in Congress, enjoyed strong name recognition from his time on City Council, but his low-dollar campaign wasn't enough to overcome Abrams' support of the better-financed Bailey.

LABOR COMMISSIONER

Boddie beat entrepreneur Horn for the Democratic nomination for labor commissioner and will face state Sen. Bruce Thompson, the Republican nominee, in November.

Republican incumbent Mark Butler didn't seek reelection after the the state Labor Department was beset by complaints when Georgia's unemployment rate hit a record during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both Boddie and Horn agreed that the department needs more money to hire more employees, ensuring jobless benefit applicants can get responses to questions. Boddie has said his legislative experience will help him persuade lawmakers to give the department more money.

Boddie criticized Republicans for pulling Georgia out of the federal program that extended unemployment benefits months before the federal program expired.

INSURANCE COMMISSIONER

The Democrats' nominee from 2018 will get another run at being Georgia's chief insurance regulator, as Janice Laws Robinson beat insurance salesman Raphael Baker. She will face incumbent Republican John King in November.

Laws Robinson has said she would target Georgia's high auto insurance costs by changing state law to make it easier for the commissioner to block rate increases before they take effect. She has said she would also crack down on insurers taking advantage of policy buyers through unfair underwriting practices.

Baker, a Democratic activist, said he wanted to lower auto insurance rates. He said Black consumers, in particular, pay too much, and he wanted to make insurance practices more equitable.

CONGRESS REPUBLICANS

In the 10th Congressional District east of Atlanta, trucking company owner Collins easily beat Jones in a bitter runoff. Trump backed Jones, but Kemp, fresh off a primary triumph over Trump-endorsed Perdue, joined other GOP officeholders in backing Collins.

In the 6th District in Atlanta’s northern suburbs, emergency room physician McCormick romped over Trump-backed lawyer Evans. That race revolved around accusations by each candidate that the other is insufficiently conservative.

The 6th and the 10th are both heavily Republican districts.

In southwest Georgia's 2nd District, real estate developer Chris West, who finished second on May 24, edged out former Army officer Jeremy Hunt. West will carry forward Republicans' high hopes of knocking off 30-year Democratic incumbent Sanford Bishop in November.

In suburban Atlanta's 7th District, frontrunner Mark Gonsalves beat Michael Corbin, and will face Democrat Lucy McBath in a district that became much more Democratic in redistricting.

CONGRESS DEMOCRATS

In coastal Georgia's 1st District, lawyer Wade Herring swamped Joyce Marie Griggs after outspending her. Herring told Democrats he would have a better chance of upsetting incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter. Griggs, a disbarred lawyer, had lost to Carter as the Democratic nominee in 2020.

But in the 10th District, Tabitha Johnson-Green will be the Democratic nominee for the third cycle in a row after losing to Republican incumbent Jody Hice in 2018 and 2020. She handily beat Athens real estate agent and musician Jessica Fore, and will face Collins in November.

STATE LEGISLATIVE SEATS

Party nominations were being settled in one state Senate and 10 state House seats.

Banker Mike Hodges beat former state House member Jeff Jones for the Republican nomination in Senate District 3 on the Georgia coast, covering all of Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Glynn and McIntosh counties and part of Ware County.

Among six Republican and four Democratic state House contests were two incumbents who didn't win majorities on May 24 and needed wins Tuesday to keep their chances of reelection alive. Republican incumbent Sheri Gilligan, a sometime critic of House Speaker David Ralston, was opposed by Carter Barrett in House District 24 in southwestern Forsyth County. Democratic incumbent Roger Bruce was vying with Rashaun Kemp in House District 61 in southern Fulton and northeastern Douglas counties.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jan. 6 witnesses push Trump stalwarts back to rabbit hole

Jan. 6 witnesses push Trump stalwarts back to rabbit hole

Instead of convincing Donald Trump's most loyal supporters of his misdeeds, the revelations from the hearings into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol are prompting many of them to reassert their views that he was correct in falsely asserting a claim to victory. They're concocting new stories to explain why the former president's own daughter Ivanka told Congress she didn't accept his claims about a rigged election. They're also creating new conspiracy theories to explain testimony from Trump's former Attorney General Bill Barr, who told investigators that Trump's claims were “bogus” and that the former president wasn't interested in the facts.

New Mexico county wants to halt use of vote-count machines

New Mexico county wants to halt use of vote-count machines

A Republican-led county commission in southern New Mexico is seeking to change the way ballots are collected and counted in the run-up to the November mid-term election. The commission voted unanimously Thursday to recount ballots from this week’s statewide primary election by hand, remove state-mandated ballot drop boxes that facilitate absentee voting and discontinue the use of vote tabulation machines in the general election. The initiatives were proposed by commissioner and Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin. He ascribes to unsubstantiated theories that the former president won the 2020 election.

Macron: NATO troops in Romania are a "powerful deterrent"

Macron: NATO troops in Romania are a "powerful deterrent"

French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Romania to hold bilateral talks and meet with French troops stationed there who are part of NATO’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Macron’s visit in Romania, a European Union member since 2007 and a NATO member since 2004, marked the beginning of a regional tour. On Wednesday, he will talk with Romania's president and later visit non-NATO Moldova. Both countries share long borders with embattled Ukraine. Macron is expected to address the consequences of the war in Ukraine, from the surge of Ukrainian refugees to the spike in energy prices to the disruptions to the world's grain markets.

Rice loses House seat after impeaching Trump; Mace holds on

Rice loses House seat after impeaching Trump; Mace holds on

U.S. Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina has been ousted from Congress in his Republican primary after voting to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection. He is the first of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump to lose a reelection bid. The five-term congressman was defeated Tuesday by state Rep. Russell Fry, who was endorsed by Trump. U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina also angered Trump, but she sought to make amends and won her GOP primary over her own Trump-backed challenger. Trump congratulated her Tuesday night and predicted she would win in November.

Justices seem poised to hear elections case pressed by GOP

Justices seem poised to hear elections case pressed by GOP

The Supreme Court seems poised to take on a new elections case being pressed by Republicans. It could increase the power of state lawmakers over races for Congress and the presidency, as well as redistricting. It also could cut state courts out of the equation. The issue has arisen repeatedly in cases from North Carolina and Pennsylvania, where Democratic majorities on the states’ highest courts have invoked voting protections in their state constitutions to frustrate the plans of Republican-dominated legislatures. Already, four conservative Supreme Court justices have noted their interest in deciding whether state courts that find violations of their state constitutions can order changes to federal elections and the once-a-decade redrawing of congressional districts.

Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride

Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride

President Joe Biden took a spill when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware. The president wasn't hurt. Secret Service agents quickly helped Biden up, and he told reporters, “I’m good.” Biden said he got his foot caught in the toe cages. The 79-year-old president and first lady Jill Biden had been wrapping up a morning ride when the decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail. After the tumble Biden spent several minutes chatting with people.

Panel sharpens focus on Trump's 'crazy' Jan. 6 plan

Panel sharpens focus on Trump's 'crazy' Jan. 6 plan

The Jan. 6 committee has plunged deeper into Donald Trump’s last-ditch effort to overturn the 2020 election. Testimony Thursday showed even Trump aides and allies warning him against the plan to have Vice President Mike Pence reject the electoral count before Congress certified it. Gripping new evidence also detailed how the mob that stormed the Capitol that day came within 40 feet of where Pence and his team were sheltering, highlighting the danger Trump had put him in. Thursday's witnesses, including Pence's counsel, dissected a strategy Trump embraced from conservative law professor John Eastman to have Pence refuse to certify Joe Biden’s election victory in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress.

7 arrested in House office building linked to Colbert show

7 arrested in House office building linked to Colbert show

U.S. Capitol Police say officers arrested seven unauthorized people in a congressional office building Thursday night and charged them with unlawful entry. The people identified themselves as being affiliated with CBS’ “Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The person could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The incident Thursday night followed the third public hearing by the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. The USCP statement says the case remains “an active criminal investigation, and may result in additional criminal charges.”

Pennsylvania Senate pushes plans to cut corporate taxes

The Pennsylvania Senate is advancing two competing plans to slash the state’s corporate net income tax rate. Democrats warn the bills are premature because there's no agreement with Gov. Tom Wolf. The bills passed Wednesday on a nearly party-line basis in twin votes in the Republican-controlled chamber. The Democratic governor has said he is optimistic about coming to an agreement with Republicans on a plan to cut taxes for corporations that pay Pennsylvania’s 9.99% tax rate. That's one of the nation’s highest. Wolf has yet to agree to a plan as part of this month's budget negotiations. The state House in April passed yet another plan.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Hinton vs Lawton-Bronson softball action

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News