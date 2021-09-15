 Skip to main content
Stamford, Hamden mayors lose Democratic primaries
AP

Stamford, Hamden mayors lose Democratic primaries

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Mayors David Martin of Stamford and Curt Leng of Hamden both lost to fellow Democrats in Tuesday's primary elections, while a group of Republicans in Guilford who want to influence how racial concepts are taught in local schools defeated incumbent GOP board of education members.

State Rep. Caroline Simmons topped Martin and will face independent candidate Bobby Valentine, a former Major League Baseball player and manager, in the November election.

Lauren Garrett, who works for her family's real estate business, defeated Leng and petitioning candidate Peter Cyr. Garrett, who lost the primary to Leng two years ago, will face Republican Ron Gambardella and independent candidate Albert Lotto on Nov. 2.

Both Simmons and Garrett were endorsed by their local Democratic committees.

In Guilford, Republicans Aly Passarelli, Tim Chamberlain, Nick Cusano, Danielle Scarpiello and Bill Maisano beat incumbent GOP school board members Joseph Golino, Theodore Sands, Amy Sullivan and two GOP newcomers.

The five winning GOP candidates oppose the teaching of “ critical race theory." The theory, which school officials say is not taught in local schools, centers on the belief that racism is systemic in the nation's institutions and maintains white people's dominance in society.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

