'Stand your ground' from your car advances in New Hampshire

“Think about road rage,” he said. “We have seen too many too many times in other states, where people feel they can be the judge, jury and executioner for what they perceive to be a felony crime and only later find out they’ve been charged with murder.”

The rejected bill would have banned law enforcement from using rubber bullets or tear gas, and supporters said it was aimed at prevent police from using them on peaceful protestors. Police opposed the bill, saying such tools are important though rarely used — most often in standoff situations when someone is barricaded in a home.

Leaders in the state’s Black Lives Matter movement testified in favor of the bill, and Rep. Daryl Abbas, R-Salem, said he believed their concerns were sincere. But he said the bill was unnecessary because state law already makes it illegal for police to fire rubber bullets into a crowd of peaceful protesters.

“Although some other states may need to review their laws to ensure that peaceful protesters are not victimized by a police officer’s irresponsible use of nondeadly force, to New Hampshire’s credit, New Hampshire has been very responsible in being ahead of the game and addressing this in its laws already,” he said.