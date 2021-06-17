State aircraft sidelined after Montana fire helicopter crash

“We worked through it just fine,” she said. “The nice part is it's early in the season and we have access to more resources than we would normally.”

Natural Resources agency spokesperson Paige Cohn said the temporary grounding of its aircraft would not have "any significant effect on our ability to carry out our mission critical duties.”

The largest fire in the state, burning southeast of Red Lodge near Yellowstone National Park, destroyed eight houses and other buildings, and 13 outbuildings and other structures, officials said.

The human caused fire, located in the Robertson Draw area along the state line with Wyoming, has burned more than 37 square miles (97 square kilometers). Its advance slowed overnight Wednesday after the fire exploded the previous day amid record heat and strong winds.

Some evacuation orders were lifted, but they remained in effect in some rural areas southeast of Red Lodge and portions of the Custer-Gallatin National Forest remained closed.

No natural resource agency aircraft have been used in the fire, said Custer-Gallatin National Forest spokesperson Amy Hyfield, adding that she's heard no concerns that the grounding of its fleet affected the response.

Officials have not released further details on how the fire started and it remains under investigation by law enforcement.

