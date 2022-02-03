 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

State audit: San Diego County fails to curb inmate deaths

  • 0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Inmate deaths in San Diego County jails have ranked among the highest in California for the past 15 years and authorities have consistently failed to address the problem, according to an independent review released Thursday by the state auditor that recommended intervention by the Legislature.

From 2006 through 2020, 185 people died in San Diego County’s jails — one of the highest totals in California.

The review requested by lawmakers found that the San Diego County Sheriff's Department failed to adequately assess inmates' physical and mental health, which it said likely contributed to the deaths. Corrections officers also did not visually check enough on inmates to ensure their safety.

A citizen‑governed board approved by San Diego County voters to restore public confidence in county law enforcement also failed to investigate nearly one‑third of the inmate deaths that happened over the past 15 years, according to the report.

That means that dozens of deaths did not get scrutinized with a key form of review conducted outside of the Sheriff’s Department, which runs the county jails, according to Acting California State Auditor Michael S. Tilden.

People are also reading…

Tilden called on the Legislature to step in immediately to ensure that changes to the jails are made “in light of the ongoing risk to inmate safety, the Sheriff’s Department’s inadequate response to deaths, and the lack of effective independent oversight," according to a letter from Tilden to Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislative leaders.

San Diego County has faced numerous lawsuits from families of inmates who have died over the years.

In November, a county jail nurse was charged with involuntary manslaughter after being accused of walking away from a 24-year-old inmate who collapsed in front of her on a cell floor before the inmate died.

The sheriff's department said in a statement that it supports the report's recommendations and that they “align with our existing practices, current and future plans, as well as proactive efforts to continuously improve health care services and the safety of our jails."

“We participated and cooperated throughout the entire process," the statement said. “We take the findings of the audit seriously and are taking action to implement the recommendations."

The department said it was in the process of hiring more staff for its jails, especially nurses, and it is also planning on renovating its detention facilities.

It also is adding medication-assisted treatment programs and mental health evaluations for incoming inmates when they are booked into its jails and the department is looking at ways to use technology for better checks on inmates and their welfare.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since President Joe Biden took office, as it revives its old playbook in brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and neighbors amid a prolonged stalemate in diplomacy.

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Nevada is often thought of as a solidly purple state, but will that remain the case in 2022? According to data from the Nevada Secretary of State's office, nearly 2,000 Democrats switched to the Republican Party in the last three months of 2021. Democrats argue, Nevada has always been competitive and the current numbers are not reflective of a looming red wave. 

Russia, US exchange accusations over Ukraine at UN

Russia, US exchange accusations over Ukraine at UN

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia accused the West on Monday of “whipping up tensions” over Ukraine and said the U.S. had brought “pure Nazis” to power in Kyiv as the U.N. Security Council held a stormy and bellicose debate on Moscow's troop buildup near its southern neighbor.

Pritzker to offer relief on groceries, gas, property taxes

Pritzker to offer relief on groceries, gas, property taxes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker plans to use his annual budget address Wednesday to offer consumers relief from soaring inflation by lifting or rebating some of the biggest pains in the pocketbook — taxes paid in the grocery checkout line, at the gas pump and to the property tax collector.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden says ISIS leader Qurashi killed in Syria raid

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News