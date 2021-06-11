State board ordered to OK bill to end emergency powers law

The canvassers will meet soon to certify the petition. The GOP-controlled Legislature will likely enact the measure rather than let it go to a public vote in 2022. The governor could not veto it.

“We urge the Michigan House and Senate to act promptly to finally strike this awful law from the books forever,” said Unlock Michigan spokesman Fred Wszolek. “Gov. Whitmer used this law recklessly to crush businesses, families and lives. No governor should be able to do so ever again.”

Whitmer has said her orders curbed the spread of the virus and saved lives. They were backed by medical officials.

Since Michigan's current constitution took effect nearly 60 years ago, lawmakers have approved citizens' initiatives nine times — all since 1987. Republicans most recently did so in 2018 as part of an unprecedented maneuver to scale back voter-proposed minimum wage and paid sick leave measures to make them more business friendly.

Critics say the process makes Michigan an outlier and has been abused by special interest groups that can get around a governor by gathering signatures from voters who represent as little as 8% of the most recent gubernatorial vote. Supporters counter that the provision has been in the constitution for a long time and people who criticize it reverse course if there is an initiative they like.