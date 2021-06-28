State budget to include Ohio K-12 school funding overhaul

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A bipartisan school-funding plan in the works for years is back in Ohio's upcoming state budget, under a compromise approved Monday by a joint legislative committee working out final details of the $75 billion spending plan.

The Republican-controlled House had included the education proposal known as the Fair School Funding Plan in its version of the budget passed in April. The plan, supported by multiple education advocacy groups, is meant to bring more reliability to annual school funding payments to districts.

The GOP-controlled Senate stripped the plan from its budget version approved earlier this month, saying its own proposal provided more money than the House plan over the next two years.

The budget approved by the House and Senate Monday night and sent to GOP Gov. Mike DeWine would provide about $10.9 billion for districts for the next two years, with an estimated per pupil cost of $7,202, according to an analysis by the Legislative Service Commission. Under the deal reached with the Senate, new per student calculations will be made in future budgets, and won't be arrived at through an automatic funding formula.