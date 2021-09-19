State cannabis lobbying group forms even as drug's illegal

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska remains one of only two states that haven't legalized cannabis use in some form, but the industry has already launched a lobbying group in the state to help influence the rules that will regulate the industry.

John Cartier, president of the Nebraska Cannabis Association said it expects some form of marijuana legalization to be approved in the state in coming years, so it makes sense to be prepared, according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

“It is not unreasonable to predict that some form of legalization will happen before this decade is done, and with several ballot initiatives planned for 2022, it could come as early as January 2023,” he said.

Two ballot initiatives working in tandem to legalize medical marijuana were filed with the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office, and a petition to legalize all uses of marijuana remains on file.

Both are seeking to put the question of legalization before voters next year.

