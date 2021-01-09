State COVID vaccination line overwhelmed with calls

A state hotline for COVID-19 vaccination appointments has been overwhelmed with calls after Alabama announced that the state will begin giving the shots to people 75 years old or older, as well as first responders, later this month.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said Saturday that the telephone number received 1.1 million calls in the first day of being open to the public. The Health Department pleaded with people not to call the number unless they are the groups that are eligible for the shot.

“Due to the overwhelming amount of calls, our target population ca not get through to schedule their appointments,” the health department wrote in a social media

The governor’s office announced Friday that the state was opening up the COVID-19 vaccinations for people 75 years or older and first-responders — including law enforcement and firefighters.