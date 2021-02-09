 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State creating rental aid program for impacts from pandemic
View Comments
AP

State creating rental aid program for impacts from pandemic

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona will launch a new federally funded program to provide rental assistance to people in need of housing help due to unemployment and certain other circumstances caused by the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Doug Ducey announced Tuesday.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program “will keep families and those in need in their homes and help them get back on their feet as we overcome the effects of the pandemic," Ducey said in a statement.

The state program will be run by the Department of Economic Security and provide help in 12 of the state's 15 counties. The three other counties — Maricopa, Pima and Yuma —— are receiving federal funding directly, and plan their own rental assistance programs, Ducey's statement said.

DES will direct renters living in those three counties to the local jurisdictions, the statement said.

The assistance will provide direct payments for rent, rental arrears, utilities, utility arrears, and other expenses related to housing stability, the statement said.

Applications can be submitted online at des.az.gov/ERAP starting Feb. 23, the statement said.

The $25 billion federal program awarded $492 million to Arizona, with $292 million going to the state and the rest to large cities and counties, the statement said.

In another development, the state on Tuesday reported 4,381 additional known COVID-19 cases and 231 additional deaths, increasing the state's pandemic totals to 787,268 cases and 14,286 deaths.

The virus' fall and winter surge in Arizona has slowed since January and the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients continued to drop, with 2,755 occupying inpatient beds as of Monday. That's down from the pandemic peak of 5,082 on Jan. 11, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases dropped from 6,944.7 on Jan. 25 to 2,963.1 on Monday, while the seven-day rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 139.1 to 133 during the same period, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Whitmer: Aid delay may lead to slower vaccinations

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+16
Trump's trial starting: 'Grievous crime' or just 'theater'?
National Politics

Trump's trial starting: 'Grievous crime' or just 'theater'?

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate launches Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial on Tuesday, with lawyers for the former president insisting he is not guilty of inciting mob violence at the Capitol to overturn the election while prosecutors say he must be convicted of the “most grievous constitutional crime” even though he’s gone from the White House.

+5
Senate Republicans back Trump as impeachment trial nears
National Politics

Senate Republicans back Trump as impeachment trial nears

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s defenders in the Senate on Sunday rallied around the former president before his impeachment trial, dismissing it as a waste of time and arguing that the former president’s fiery speech before the U.S. Capitol insurrection does not make him responsible for the violence of Jan. 6.

Watch Now: Related Video

Yellen expects full employment next year with stimulus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News