State disciplines 6 following probe of detained teen's death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Six state juvenile detention agency employees were disciplined following an investigation into the death of an incarcerated Ohio teen last year, including two guards who failed to immediately let medical staff know that the 17-year-old was unresponsive in his cell, the agency director said Wednesday.

Another guard was disciplined for failing to conduct security rounds and for sleeping on duty, although those lapses weren't connected with events leading to the youth's death. Two operations managers and a nursing supervisor were also disciplined.

A fourth guard who slept on duty early on the morning the youth was found dead resigned late last year ahead of any discipline, said DYS director Ryan Gies.

The discipline included five day suspensions without pay for the guards who didn't immediately alert medical staff. Other employees received “working suspensions,” which reflect serious infractions and remain on an employee's permanent record.

“While a thorough investigation found no conclusive evidence that anything our staff did or did not do led to this youth’s passing, the lapses in our policies and procedures that I just described to you are simply unacceptable,” Gies said in a call with reporters.