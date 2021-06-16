State finance director retiring after possible ALS diagnosis

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — State Finance Director Kelly Butler is retiring Aug. 1 because of medical complications that might be caused by Lou Gehrig’s disease, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday.

Butler’s physician said his early symptoms point to a diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease, and he will undergo more tests, Ivey’s office stated. The progressive disease attacks nerve cells controlling muscles throughout the body.

“Without exception, Kelly Butler has been the finest finance director to have ever served the State of Alabama,” Ivey said in a statement announcing Butler’s retirement.

“He is the epitome of a dedicated public servant; he is as honest and hard working as he is good and decent. The people of Alabama owe Kelly a profound debt of gratitude for his extraordinary example of what a true servant leader is and should be.”

The state finance director is a member of the governor’s Cabinet and the state’s chief financial officer. The finance director advises the governor and the legislators on budget and financial matters and oversees the Department of Finance.