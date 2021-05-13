State health officer touts vaccines for children 12 to 15

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said the pandemic has had a significant impact on the lives of Mississippi’s young people. Getting kids vaccinated will help facilitate a return to normalcy when it comes to school, socializing and extracurriculars — activities that are important to kids’ social and emotional growth.

“Now is our opportunity to really get to do things with more normalcy,” Byers said.

Preventing the spread of coronavirus among the state's younger residents will be a priority in the coming months, Mississippi health officials said.

Byers said the Department of Health is starting an initiative with funding from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to do on-site coronavirus test in schools. The program will be voluntary for schools to opt into and schools will likely need to get a parent's consent before testing their child.

Increased testing and vaccinations will make attending school overall safer, officials say. Around 52% of Mississippians said they would get their children vaccinated in a survey of 11,000 residents conducted by the Department of Health.

Around 22,000 kids in the 12 to 17 age group in Mississippi have had coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. At least one has died, according to officials.