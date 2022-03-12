 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Higher Education Commission seeks student member

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is seeking applicants for a student member by April 1.

The student member is a full voting member of the 14-member coordinating body for the state’s public postsecondary education system.

The student member, to be appointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb, will serve on the commission for two years beginning July 1.

The panel meets approximately 20-25 days out of the year and meetings are typically scheduled for the second Thursday of the month and the preceding Wednesday and usually include an overnight stay at the meeting site.

To qualify, the student may be a full- or part-time undergraduate or graduate student, must be enrolled through the spring 2024 semester at an Indiana public higher education institution and live in the state of Indiana.

Candidates for the student member position must submit applications, two letters of recommendation and a signed agreement to serve by midnight on Friday, April 1.

The Commission’s Student Nominating Committee will review applications and notify those that will be selected for in-person interviews by Friday, April 22. Interviews will take place on Friday, April 29 at the Commission’s office in downtown Indianapolis.

Find more information about the student Commission member at www.in.gov/che/4874.htm or download the application and agreement to serve here.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

