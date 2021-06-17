State House approves bill mandating police body cameras

The council must hold at least two meetings to solicit public input and must consult with the Department of Correction, the Department of Services for Children, Youth, and Their Families, and the Office of Defense Services in developing the regulations.

The legislation also expands the size of the council from 12 to 16 members in order to include the chairs of the House and Senate public safety committee and two members of the public who would be appointed by the governor and could not have any affiliation with law enforcement.

The bill applies to certain police officers, employees of the Department of Correction assigned to a law enforcement task force, and employees of the DSCYF designated as special investigators or serious juvenile offender officers. They would have to wear body cameras while on duty or in a role that is likely to result in interactions with the public.

It’s unclear whether the requirement would apply to a police officer working in an undercover capacity.

Currently, Delaware has 48 law enforcement agencies with a total of about 2,250 officers statewide. Twenty-three agencies already have body camera programs, with about 700 cameras in use and roughly another 400 expected once the Wilmington and Dover police department programs are fully deployed this month.