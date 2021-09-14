State House candidate facing rape allegation denies claims

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A candidate for a Tennessee House seat is facing rape allegations on the heels of the special election in his race, prompting his resignation from a local Democratic Party position and a denial in which he called the relationship “consensual yet inappropriate.”

On the day of the special election held Tuesday, DeAngelo Jelks posted an apology to his wife in a social media response in which he also claims he did nothing illegal. He said he is “focused on restructuring my personal life, and reconnecting spiritually." Election results had not yet begun coming in yet.

“As far as the elephant in the room, I know that I have let down my supporters, family and friends by having a consensual yet inappropriate relationship," Jelks, a 40-year-old U.S. Army Reserve captain from Ooltewah, posted on Facebook. "This matter was personal and private between two consenting adults, and I accept full responsibility for my actions.”

A Chattanooga Police spokesperson confirmed to news outlets that a rape report was filed Sunday and cannot be shared until the investigation is completed.