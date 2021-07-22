State House Democrat charged with theft, is resigning seat

The charging affidavit claims Davidson submitted 24 vouchers to the House to repay her for expenses such as parking, tolls and gas that had already been covered by her campaign money.

“Those taxpayer-funded comptroller payments went directly into Davidson's pocket for ‘expenses’ that she did not incur,” investigators wrote.

Data from her cellphone indicated she was in the Philadelphia area at times when she claimed reimbursement for hotel rooms in Harrisburg, the affidavit alleged.

Davidson told a grand jury “she was well aware that a request for an overnight per diem requires an actual overnight stay, with at least some expense legitimately incurred by the legislator," according to the court filing.

She was also accused of violating campaign fund disclosure rules.

Bank records showed more than $8,000 in spending by her campaign account that were either not disclosed or reported falsely, prosecutors said. Most of that money came in 18 cash withdrawals over 2016-2019, investigators said.